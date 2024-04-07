Barcelona could make move for “Real Madrid’s Lamine Yamal” as summer departure looms

Paulo Iago’s future as a Real Madrid player is becoming more and more blurred. The 16-year-old is considering a departure in the summer, having lost prominence in Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side this season.

Iago feels there is no plan for him to grow and develop in place, and with his contract running out in 2025, Real Madrid could look to begrudgingly move him on this summer if there is no chance of a renewal. Sport have reported that several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing Iago, who has been noted as Los Blancos’ equivalent to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Interestingly, the report states that Barcelona could consider a move for Iago, who is represented that Jorge Mendes. However, he has a €13m release clause in place, so if Real Madrid look for a sale in the summer, crossing the Clasico divide is unlikely.

Iago has a very high ceiling, although Real Madrid are keen to take things slow with his rising through the ranks. It could mean that he sees his future elsewhere, which would make a departure in the summer very likely.