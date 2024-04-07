Atletico Madrid target Premier League star as summer transfer option

Atletico Madrid are considering a summer move to bring Andreas Pereira back to La Liga from Fulham.

Los Rojiblancos are planning a summer of squad changes and a bid for Pereira is being considered following an impressive 12 months at Craven Cottage.

The former Manchester United playmaker has found a home for himself at Fulham, following years of loan spells away from Manchester, including a solid stint at Valencia back in 2017/18.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Fulham until 2026, with the option for a further year extension, and he is rumoured to be assessing his next step.

As per the latest from Sky Sports, Pereira’s representatives are hoping Fulham will consider offers for him ahead of the new season, with links also emerging from within the Premier League.

Atletico expressed an interest in the Brazilian international in January, but Fulham rejected a mid-season exit, as they aim to secure a European qualification spot in the coming weeks.