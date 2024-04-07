Athletic Club end 20 years of hurt to clinch Copa del Rey title

Athletic Club have ended their two decade wait for a Copa del Rey title after edging past Mallorca on penalties.
🙌🏻 🏆¡¡Y juntos al cielo de Sevilla, 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐳𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬!!
Unas imágenes que han tardado demasiados años en llegar, pero que ahora son DE ORO como el confeti que cae sobre sus cabezas.
🦁 ¡¡𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗯𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗮, 𝗹𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀!!#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/dsitQ9hFDy
— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
The Basque side felt the weight of history on their shoulders as they arrived as favourites at the final in Seville.
Despite losing six successive finals, confidence was high over the pattern being broken, with their last success coming in the 1984 final against Barcelona.
However, the script was not followed in the opening stages, as Dani Rodriguez fired Mallorca into a half time lead.
⚽️ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL DEL RCD MALLORCA!!! ¡¡¡MARCA DANI RODRÍGUEZ!!!
Resolvió el jugador mallorquinista tras varios rechaces en el área para batir con calma a Agirrezabala.
🆚 @AthleticClub – @RCD_Mallorca | 0-1 | 20'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/dfykvtRfM5
— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
The second half rally was instant as Oihan Sancet produced a superb leveller just after the restart.
⚽️ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL DEL ATHLETIC CLUB!!! ¡¡¡LO EMPATA OIHAN SANCET CON UN GOLAZO!!!
Gran pase de Nico para que el internacional la clave en la red.
🆚 @AthleticClub – @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 50'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/YH6AYCci5O
— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
That spurred Athletic Club on, but they were unable to find a breakthrough, as the contest crept into extra time, and eventually a penalty shootout at the Estadio de la Cartuja.
¡¡OTRA VEZ NICOOOO!!
Gran jugada de De Marcos que le dejó un balón franco para el remate en el primer palo.
🆚 @AthleticClub – @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 112'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/daxwjpBbxH
— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
As Mallorca missed two spot kicks in the shootout, Athletic Club held their nerve to score all four, and finally get their hands on the famous trophy.
⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗗𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗥!!
❤️🤍 ¡¡El ATHLETIC CLUB ES CAMPEÓN DE LA COPA DEL REY EN SEVILLAAAA!!
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/DxejoP1yfW
— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
Images via Getty Images
There are huge chances Bilbao just might end the season with one trophy more that bribELona LMAOOOOO