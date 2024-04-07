Athletic Club Mallorca

Athletic Club end 20 years of hurt to clinch Copa del Rey title

Athletic Club have ended their two decade wait for a Copa del Rey title after edging past Mallorca on penalties.

The Basque side felt the weight of history on their shoulders as they arrived as favourites at the final in Seville.

Despite losing six successive finals, confidence was high over the pattern being broken, with their last success coming in the 1984 final against Barcelona.

However, the script was not followed in the opening stages, as Dani Rodriguez fired Mallorca into a half time lead.

The second half rally was instant as Oihan Sancet produced a superb leveller just after the restart.

That spurred Athletic Club on, but they were unable to find a breakthrough, as the contest crept into extra time, and eventually a penalty shootout at the Estadio de la Cartuja.

As Mallorca missed two spot kicks in the shootout, Athletic Club held their nerve to score all four, and finally get their hands on the famous trophy.

