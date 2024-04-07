Antoine Griezmann sets out ‘perfect season’ objective for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has challenged his Atletico Madrid teammates to win every game before the end of the campaign.

Los Rojiblancos are set for a tight run to the end of the season as they battle for a top four finish.

With La Liga unlikely to gain an extra UEFA Champions League qualifying spot for 2024/25, Atletico Madrid need to finish at least fourth.

With eight league games left to play, they are currently fourth in the table, just ahead of Copa del Rey winners Athletic Club.

The final list of fixtures includes clashes against fifth place Athletic Club and third place Girona this month.

Griezmann is also hoping to lead Atletico Madrid to Champions League glory this season ahead of their quarter final double header against Borussia Dortmund.

“For me, it’s very important to win all the games we have left, in La Liga and the Champions League. That’s what I’m personally aiming for, to win them all”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Griezmann has shaken off an ongoing ankle issue and will spearhead the Atletico Madrid attack as Dortmund land in the Spanish capital on April 10.