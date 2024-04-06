Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez keeping tabs on young defender that Barcelona can buy for €7m

Barcelona have strengthened their focus on younger players this season, and this has seen the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez break into the first team set-up. They also appear to be focusing on signing talented teenagers in the transfer market, in what is a clear shift in their transfer policy.

Xavi Hernandez has played a big role in bringing Barcelona’s youth through, and he has another youngster on his radar: Mamadou Mbacke. The 21-year-old defender has impressed for Barca Atletic this season, and over the last seven days, he has been a regular member of first team training sessions, as per Sport.

Xavi clearly wants to keep an eye on Mbacke, who is on loan at Barcelona from Los Angeles FC. He is known for being a strong ball-playing defender, while his defensive capabilities are also described as “forceful”.

Barcelona have a €7m buy option for Mbacke, which they will address at the end of the season. Xavi could provide significant input on whether the Senegalese should be signed on a permanent basis.

Tags Barca Atletic Barcelona Mamadou Mbacke Xavi Hernandez

La Liga - Club News