Xavi Hernandez keeping tabs on young defender that Barcelona can buy for €7m

Barcelona have strengthened their focus on younger players this season, and this has seen the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez break into the first team set-up. They also appear to be focusing on signing talented teenagers in the transfer market, in what is a clear shift in their transfer policy.

Xavi Hernandez has played a big role in bringing Barcelona’s youth through, and he has another youngster on his radar: Mamadou Mbacke. The 21-year-old defender has impressed for Barca Atletic this season, and over the last seven days, he has been a regular member of first team training sessions, as per Sport.

🚨 Xavi Hernández is closely following the Senegalese centre-back Mamadou Mbacke, who has been training with the first team on a regular basis since some time now. He's at Barça B on loan from Los Angeles, and there's a buy option worth 7 million euros. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/dpeyA6rh8t — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 5, 2024

Xavi clearly wants to keep an eye on Mbacke, who is on loan at Barcelona from Los Angeles FC. He is known for being a strong ball-playing defender, while his defensive capabilities are also described as “forceful”.

Barcelona have a €7m buy option for Mbacke, which they will address at the end of the season. Xavi could provide significant input on whether the Senegalese should be signed on a permanent basis.