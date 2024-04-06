“Wherever I go, I survive” – Dani Alves speaks out for first time since being released from prison on bail

Last month, Dani Alves was convicted of sexual assault, over an incident that took place in Barcelona back in December 2022. The former footballer was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, although an appeal was immediately filed by his defence team. While a verdict is awaited on that, he has been released on bail.

In his first reported interview since leaving prison, Alves recently spoke to El Periodico (via MD). He spoke on having to attend court every Friday as part of his bail agreement, and also of the “adaptability” he has had to show over the last 15 months.

“Every Friday I go to court, and that’s it. I don’t have much else to do besides that.

“The game I have to play is in the courts. Wherever I go, I survive. I adapt to everything because for me, it is not the place that makes the person, but the person who makes the place.”

Alves also acknowledged that he has no idea when his appeal will be heard – recent reports have suggested that it may not take place until 2025, so he could be out of prison for a while yet.