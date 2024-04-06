(WATCH) Oihan Sancet levels for Athletic Club in Copa del Rey final

Athletic Club have secured an immediate response in their Copa del Rey final clash with rivals Mallorca.

The Basque side landed in Seville as strong favourites to end their long wait for a cup win up against a battling Mallorca team.

However, the opening 45 minutes did not go to plan for Athletic Club, as Dani Rodriguez’s superb finish put Mallorca 1-0 ahead before the break.

That put the tie in the balance after the restart and Oihan Sancet bustled through a pair of tackles to level the contest just minutes after the restart.

The midfielder is rumoured to be on Luis de la Fuente’s list of options for Euro 2024 and a determined finish in such a crucial game will surely have boosted his chances of a call up.

Fans could be settling in for a long night at the Estadio de la Cartuja with the possibility for extra time and penalties in Andalucia.

