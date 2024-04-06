Mallorca head in at half time with a 1-0 Copa del Rey final lead over Athletic Club in Seville.

The showpiece event pits together two sides not expected to reach the final at the start of the campaign.

That pattern of the underdog has continued in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadio de la Cartuja with Mallorca themselves edging in front.

The Basque side carried the majority of the early threat with Mallorca waiting patiently for their chance to find a breakthrough.

As Athletic Club failed to clear a corner after multiple attempts, Mallorca midfielder Dani Rodriguez kept his calm inside the box, to lash home the opener.

Mallorca are appearing in their first Copa del Rey final since winning it in 2003, and they could now be just 45 minutes away from lifting the trophy, for the first time in over two decades.

Athletic Club are aiming to end their run of six successive final defeats stretching back to 1984.

Images via Getty Images