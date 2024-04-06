Thibaut Courtois could play for Real Madrid this season after providing positive injury update

Thibaut Courtois had been very close to returning from the ACL tear he suffered back in August, but after a fresh knee injury during the international break, his hopes of playing at all this season looked to be over, as further surgery placed his recovery time at 6-8 weeks.

However, Courtois himself has now provided hope that he could make an appearance before the season comes to an end. Speaking on Twitch streamer DjMaRIIO’s stream (via MD) on Friday, the Belgian goalkeeper revealed that he should be back in training towards the end of this month, which gives him a chance of playing in Real Madrid’s final couple of matches.

Losing Courtois at the start of the season was a major blow for Real Madrid. Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed as his replacement, but it is Andriy Lunin that is now the undisputed number one for Carlo Ancelotti. The Ukrainian has been in fine form, and has meant that Courtois’ absence hasn’t really been felt. Still, getting him back in May would be good news.