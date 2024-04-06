Sevilla keen to sign Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler, club relations could hamper deal’s possibility

Arda Guler has had a tough start to life at Real Madrid, although he is doing his best to give himself an opportunity of being more involved going forward. Still, it may not be enough to stop a temporary exit in the summer, with Los Blancos officials contemplating a loan move for the Turkish teenager.

Guler needs regular playing time, something that is not likely to happen at Real Madrid – for next season, at least. As such, a loan could allow him to revitalise his ailing career at the Spanish capital club, much like Brahim Diaz for three seasons at AC Milan.

Guler won’t be short of suitors if Real Madrid do decide to press ahead with a loan, and according to elMira (via MD), Sevilla would be very interested in taking him for the 2024-25 season.

However, poor relations between the two clubs, which started when Los Nervionenses reported Real Madrid to the Spanish Football Federation over their controversial referee videos, could mean that Los Blancos consider other clubs ahead of Sevilla.