Sevilla and Real Betis prepare to do battle over signing of 25-goal striker this summer

Both Sevilla and Real Betis are expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer. Los Nervionenses are preparing to allow Youssef En-Nesyri leave before his contract expires in 2025, while Borja Iglesias and Willian Jose are likely to depart the Benito Villamarin before the start for the 2024-25 campaign.

Both clubs have identified Kevin Denkey as an option to sign during the transfer window. MD note that Victor Orta and Manu Fajardo, sporting directors at Sevilla and Betis respectively, have been closely monitoring the 23-year-old, who has scored an impressive 25 goals in just 30 appearances for Cercle Brugge this season.

Denkey could be a financially-viable option, something that both Sevilla and Real Betis need to consider during the summer as both continue to battle with financial problems. However, the Togolese striker is in-demand, with Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers also listed as interested parties. This will make it more difficult for either side to secure his signature.