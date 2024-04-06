Real Madrid star to leave this summer, cross-city move to Atletico Madrid a genuine possibility

It has been a difficult season for Dani Ceballos, who has barely featured for Real Madrid since the campaign started back in August. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric are all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order at Los Blancos, which has led to just four starts across all competitions – this is despite being readily available for the vast majority of the season.

It seems somewhat inevitable that this will be Ceballos’ last season at the club, and Cadena SER say that the player himself already knows that he will be moved on in the summer – this is despite the fact that he signed a three-year contract only last June.

A cross-city switch is possible, as the report highlights that Atletico Madrid are aware of Ceballos’ impending availability. They consider him a good market opportunity, although Diego Simeone does not particularly need another midfielder.

Informal talks have already taken place between Atleti and Ceballos’ representatives. Real Betis, the 27-year-old’s former club, are also in the race for his signature, although they are slightly behind at this stage.

Ceballos wants to remain in La Liga, so it’s likely at this stage that a move to Atletico Madrid is very possible. For Real Madrid, they will hope to secure as much as possible from a sale, especially from their bitter city rivals.