Rayo Vallecano make Borja Iglesias offer

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias is set to be offered a La Liga return this summer by Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish international is currently out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after a agreeing a short term switch in the January transfer window after struggling for regular game time in Andalucia.

Bayer Leverkusen have an €8m purchase option on Iglesias but the Bundesliga side have not indicated if they will activate the agreement.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Iglesias is still open to returning to Spain next season, and will now assess his options for the 2024.25 campaign.

Rayo have previously indicated their interest to bring Iglesias to Vallecas and they could now make a move.

Raul de Tomas could be offered as a direct swap option for Iglesias, with the two clubs unable to agree a similar move in January, and de Tomas is open to moving on from the capital.