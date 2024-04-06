Barcelona

PSG positive on Nordi Mukiele injury ahead of Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain have warmed up for their UEFA Champions League quarter final clash against Barcelona with a tame league draw.

PSG are cruising to another Ligue 1 title this season but a heavily rotated side were held to a 1-1 home draw by rock bottom Clermont this weekend.

Luis Enrique rested a host of players ahead of Barcelona landing in the French capital and they turned in a poor showing in Paris.

Alongside the frustration of a draw at the Parc des Princes, defender Nordi Mukiele was forced off in the opening minutes, after suffering a nasty facial injury.

The French international was expected to start at right back against Barcelona with Achraf Hakimi suspended for the first leg.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, his withdrawal was a precaution, and the 26-year-old will have no issue facing the Catalans. on April 10.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to set up a late equaliser for Gonacalo Ramos as PSG move to within three wins of confirming the title.

