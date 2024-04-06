Predicted XIs: Athletic Club and Mallorca keep faith with cup goalkeepers for Copa del Rey final

For Athletic Club and Mallorca, the big day is here. The Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja is almost upon us, with kick-off at 10pm CEST. Both sets of supporters will begin their assault on Seville, as they dream of a memorable day for their teams.

Marca have released their predicted line-ups for each team, and as expected, both Athletic and Mallorca will stick with the goalkeepers that have got them to this stage, that being Julen Agirrezabala and Dominik Greif respectively. Both have been in fine form throughout the tournament, and they will hope to be positive contributors at La Cartuja.

Athletic also welcome back Nico Williams into their line-up for the showpiece event, as he was left out of last weekend’s defeat to Real Madrid due to muscle discomfort. Oscar De Marcos is also likely to get the nod at right-back ahead of Inigo Lekue.

For Mallorca, their line is expected to be led by Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin, with Abdon Prats on the bench. Dani Rodriguez is to start in midfield, while Toni Lato and Giovanni Gonzalez preferred to Jaume Costa and Pablo Maffeo respectively.

Athletic Club will start as favourites, but Mallorca will no doubt prefer the tag of underdogs for this one. Can they win their second ever Copa del Rey title, or will it be Los Leones pick up their 24th – but their first in exactly 40 years?