Pep Guardiola: I’ve not had time to watch Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a busy schedule ahead of facing Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League action.

Guardiola’s City are aiming to defend their trophy treble this season and are still in the Premier League title race and the FA Cup semi finals.

As part of the build up to taking on Los Blancos, Guardiola had indicated his frustration over a shorter break in between games for his team, compared to the La Liga leaders.

Real Madrid are not in action this weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final, with Guardiola’s charges landing in Madrid on April 9.

As part of City’s packed list of matches, Guardiola claimed he has not been able to watch Real Madrid, as part of his pre-game preparations.

“I have seen little of Real Madrid, I’ve not had much time to do so. We’ve been fighting for the Premier League for nine or ten months, so why distract ourselves now?”, as per quotes from Marca.

City warmed up for their trip to the Spanish capital with a 4-2 win away at Crystal Palace which leaves them right in the mix in the title battle.