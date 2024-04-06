Atletico Madrid have a fresh injury concern ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Los Rojiblancos welcome the Bundesliga side to Madrid on April 10 as they aim to plot a path into the next round.

Diego Simeone’s squad appears to be edging back to full health ahead of the game with most of the Argentinian’s options available.

However, Simeone and the home fans will be concerned by Memphis Depay’s early exit from training today, as per Diario AS.

The Dutch forward was selected in a ‘reserve XI’ in a training game, as Simeone put his players through their paces, with no match this weekend.

Despite the likelihood of the experienced forward starting on the bench in midweek, he is an important option for Simeone, as shown by his key goal off the bench in the last 16.

The club are expected to issue an update on his fitness in the coming days and whether his withdrawal was a precaution or a more serious issue.