Manchester City starlet hoping to secure Real Madrid move – “If they’re interested…”

Real Madrid will be on the lookout for a new right-back in the coming years. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are their current first team options, but considering that both players are 32, and are out of contract in 2025 and 2024 respectively, a long-term solution will be required by the club’s hierarchy.

One option that could be available to Real Madrid is Yan Couto. The 21-year-old has had an excellent season with Girona, where he is on loan from Manchester City, and they’ve had the chance to run the rule over him on multiple occasions this season – albeit, he did fail the Santiago Bernabeu test in February, when he was run-ragged by Vinicius Junior.

During an interview with Catalunya Radio (via Diario AS), Couto made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid at some stage.

“Is Real Madrid a real option or not? Well, yes, yes, I think so, if they’re interested. I’m not going to lie here.”

The likelihood is that Real Madrid will stick with Carvajal and Vazquez as their right-back options for another season, but Couto could be a target in 2025. This could especially be the case if Xabi Alonso arrives, as he has adopted a 3-4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen – a system that Couto has excelled in at Girona.