Manchester City to make ‘lifetime’ contract offer to Rodri

Manchester City want to keep Rodri Hernandez at the club for the rest of his career.

The Spanish international has developed into a crucial player for club and country in recent seasons and his importance cannot be understated.

His current contract in Manchester expires in 2027 but City want to lock the 27-year-old down on an even longer deal.

As per the latest update from the Daily Mirror, City are prepared to offer the midfielder a major pay increase, as part of fresh negotiations.

Those terms would see his pay packet rise from £180,000 per week to around £300,000 as one of the club’s top earners.

The details on how long the new extension would stretch for are unconfirmed but it could be until at least 2030.

No talks are expected to begin until the 2023/24 season has ended with City still pushing for glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League following their treble win from last season.