Luis de la Fuente to scout Athletic Club duo in Copa del Rey final

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will attend tonight’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Mallorca.

The two sides will battle it out in Seville as part of an unexpected final pairing with the Basque team strong favourites to lift the trophy.

However, as the domestic season approaches its final few weeks, attention will soon turn to Euro 2024 this summer.

De la Fuente is still assessing his final squad picks and reports from Relevo claim Athletic Club pair Oihan Sancet and Dani Vivian will be under the microscope in the final.

Centre back Vivian was called up for his first senior cap in the March international break and is a back up option in defence.

Midfield is a crowded area for de la Fuente, and Sancet only played one minute of action last month, and injuries would be needed to bring him into contention for the trip to Germany in June.