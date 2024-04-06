Manchester City are facing a growing defensive injury crisis ahead of meeting Real Madrid on April 9.

Key duo Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake missed their final game before heading to Madrid as the defending Premier League champions battled back to win 4-2 at Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the pair would miss out at Selhurst Park and their chances of flying to Madrid remain unclear.

However, the victory in London could have incurred another loss for Guardiola, with Josko Gvardiol forced off at half time.

The Croatian international did not reappear for the second period with speculation over what his status is.

Guardiola confirmed the decision to substitute him was due to an injury, but it was a precaution.

“The reason for Josko coming off was because he felt a niggle and we didn’t want to risk any injuries”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

“We’ll see which players we have available as Josko has a little problem. We move on to the next one.”

Guardiola will assess his options in the coming days before making a decision on his travelling party to the Spanish capital.

City are due to train in Madrid on April 8 and that could give an idea over his defensive options.