Dinamo Zagreb use Spanish newspaper to desperately call for Luka Modric’s return from Real Madrid

When it comes to transfer stories, they often stem from rumours and inside information, with clubs themselves rarely commenting or getting involved. However, on that occasion, Dinamo Zagreb has thrown this out of the window, as they make their feelings clear towards former player Luka Modric.

Dinamo – through their president Mirko Barisic – took out a page in Saturday’s edition of Marca to desperately call for Modric to re-join the club in the summer, once his contract at Real Madrid comes to an end. The club also made reference to this on a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Modric’s future has been a big topic over the last few months. He has been very frustrated with his lack of playing time this season, which has led to an expectation that he will depart Real Madrid after 12 years. However, a recent report has now stated that he could sign another one-year extension, which would kill Dinamo’s dreams.