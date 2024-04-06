Chelsea will block Real Madrid offer for Reece James

Real Madrid will be rebuffed if they make a summer offer for Chelsea star Reece James.

Los Blancos are planning for squad changes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with Kylian Mbappe’s free transfer almost complete.

Right back is an area the club are looking to bolster, due to Dani Carvajal’s frequent injury issues, and a lack of specialist cover for the Spanish international.

Real Madrid have been intermittently linked with James since 2022, with regular scouting of the England defender, despite him being under contract until 2028.

With Chelsea potentially looking to sell players, as they aim to remain in line with Premier League financial regulations, James has once again been linked with Madrid.

However, as per the latest from Football Insider, Chelsea have no interest in selling James, as he remains crucial to their long term plans.

The report claims it would be a ‘major surprise’ if Chelsea considered a bid for the 24-year-old as he works on his injury rehabilitation.