Barcelona to attack transfer window with new approach following success of last summer’s business

In hindsight, Barcelona had a very good transfer window last summer. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo arrived on cheap loans, Ilkay Gundogan – who joined on a free – has been an exceptional piece of business, and even Inigo Martinez has contributed too. Even the departure of Ousmane Dembele was a blessing in disguise, as it allowed for Lamine Yamal to flourish in the first team.

However, the thing that Barcelona themselves liked so much about last summer was their deals for younger players. Specifically, they signed Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye, both of whom are rising in prominence at the club – especially the latter, who is set for a promotion to the first team this summer.

Following on from this, Sport have reported that Barcelona have now switched their transfer approach going into this summer. Significant investment will be reduced on big-money signings, with the incorporation of older players being heavily avoided. Instead, they will bet on young, up-and-coming prospects, such as Darvich and Faye.

In a way, Barcelona’s financial problems have been a blessing in disguise. It has allowed them to focus more on youth, both from in their own La Masia academy, or those at other clubs’. In the long run, this should be a strategy that allows the Catalan giants to return to their former glory.