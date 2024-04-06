Barcelona

Barcelona receive medical green light for key duo ahead of PSG clash – but one player likely to miss out

Barring any last minute complications, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will welcome back two key players into contention for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen took part in a training match alongside the rest of their teammates on Saturday morning, which was used as a way to test their fitness ahead of the trip to Paris. De Jong and Christensen came through without any troubles, and both have subsequently been given the medical green light to play against PSG next week, as reported by Diario AS.

However, the same cannot be said for Pedri. The 21-year-old was unable to complete the training session, meaning that it is almost certain that he won’t be in the matchday squad. Barcelona will take no chances with his recovery, and they are prepared to forego his involvement in Paris so that he can recover to full fitness without any obstacles.

The likelihood was that even if Pedri was fit, he wouldn’t have been a starter for Barcelona against PSG. It makes complete sense to hold him back if he isn’t 100%. However, having de Jong and Christensen more than makes up for this news, and they should form two-thirds of Xavi’s midfield for the first leg.

Andreas Christensen Barcelona Champions League Frenkie de Jong Paris Saint-Germain Pedri Xavi Hernandez

