Atletico Madrid join race to sign impressive Leeds United star with 18 goals this season

Atletico Madrid are preparing to have a very busy summer transfer window. Defensive reinforcements will be targeted, but they also want to add attacking quality, with the likes of Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa all possibly set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Atleti have been linked with numerous wingers in the last few months, including the likes of Mason Greenwood. According to reports in England (as covered by MD), they are also showing interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, who is having an exceptional season in the second tier of English football.

Summerville has amassed 18 goals and eight assists this season, and his performances have helped Leeds into second in the English Championship table, which would secure them a place in the Premier League for next season as things stand.

However, Atletico Madrid could be hoping that Leeds are not promoted, as this would increase the chances of Summerville leaving, and it could also ensure that his valuation is significantly lower, which they would appreciate.