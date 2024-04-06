Athletic Club make national anthem request to supporters ahead of Copa del Rey final

Athletic Club are aiming for their 24th Copa del Rey title on Saturday – but their first in exactly 40 years – when they take on Mallorca in the final. It promises to be a magnificent occasion at La Cartuja, and Los Leones will hope that it is them and their supporters that are celebrating when the full time whistle is blown.

Athletic are keen to avoid any controversies going into the match, and as such, they released a statement on Friday evening, which has called for fans to not whistle the Spanish national anthem, which will be played before kick-off in Seville.

“Athletic Club requests that you refrain from any acts or demonstrations that may be considered a lack of respect, including the moment of the previous anthem.

“Respect is one of the fundamental principles of Athletic Club. We are an institution that prides itself on having a unique identity in football.”

ℹ Por una final con el máximo respeto. El Athletic Club solicita abstenerse de realizar actos o manifestaciones que se puedan considerar una falta de respeto, incluido el momento del himno previo. #UniqueIntheWorld 🏆 #AthleticRCDMallorca — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 5, 2024

The statement was met with some bewilderment from Athletic Club supporters, but for now, it remains to be seen whether there will be any reaction to the anthem when it is played at La Cartuja on Saturday evening.