Sergio Ramos’ Sevilla future up in the air as clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS re-kindle interest

Sergio Ramos has had a fine season at Sevilla, whom he re-joined last summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. However, there are no guarantees that he will be kept on at his boyhood club, as his contract ticks down into its final few months.

Ramos is yet to enter into contract negotiations with Sevilla, which could place his future elsewhere. Like last summer, he won’t be short of suitors, with MD reporting that a move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS could be back on the agenda for the 37-year-old defender.

Ramos has played 29 times for Sevilla this season in his second spell at the club, but at this stage, there are no guarantees that he will continue for another 12 months. Los Nervionenses plan to cut costa again this summer, although in the case of Ramos, he only earns €2m per annum, so his wages are fairly low compared to others.