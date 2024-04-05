Sergio Ramos will make a decision on his future at Sevilla at the end of the season.

The veteran central defender opted to return to his first club in September as part of a free transfer deal following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League to take up a comeback offer at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, his move back to Sevilla was delayed last summer, with an agreement reached after the 2023/24 campaign had started.

As per reports from Diario AS, Ramos wants to avoid a similar scenario in 2024, and will make decision at the start of preseason.

Sevilla are open to extending his deal for a further 12 months, but they are not in a position to offer a salary increase, and Ramos will assess his options before making a final call.

Ramos has impressed back in Andalucia with seven goals scored across 29 appearances in all competitions.

Retirement is a possibility for the 38-year-old alongside a potential switch to the USA or Saudi Arabia as the situation continues to develop.