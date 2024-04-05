Real Sociedad expect star midfielder to reject Barcelona interest in favour of new contract

Real Sociedad could look several of their key players this summer. Martin Zubimendi continues to attract interest from across Europe, Robin Le Normand is under offer from Atletico Madrid among others, and Takefusa Kubo could also leave on the back of a promising season in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Mikel Merino is another that could depart. The 27-year-old sees his contract with La Real expire at the end of next season, and so far, talks over a renewal are yet to get underway. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are all keen to sign him in the summer, which is sure to cause concerns.

Despite this, those within La Real believe that Merino only wants to continue at the club, as reported by MD. They are relaxed over his contract situation, but it is the player’s representatives that could complicate matters, as they want to rush proceedings so that the market can be surveyed.

Merino’s agents believe that now could be the time for the Spain midfielder to take a step forward in his career, and their ambition could cause problems for Real Sociedad. However, for now at least, there is calm.