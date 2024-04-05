Real Madrid face a huge UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg showdown with Manchester City on April 9.

The two sides meet for the third season in a row in the Champions League knockout stages with each team boasting once success each.

The 2024 meeting is set to be just as fascinating as previous battles with City still on course for another potential trophy treble in 2024.

Los Blancos are closing in on the La Liga title and the Champions League will edge forward as their priority in the coming weeks.

However, despite the expectation of Real Madrid being close to full strength, they have suspension concerns over four star names.

Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are all one yellow card away from missing the second leg in Manchester.

UEFA wipe all yellow cards from the season record after the quarter final stage but Real Madrid face a balancing act ahead of the first leg in the Spanish capital.