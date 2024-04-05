Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler undergoes significant body transformation after advice from Carlo Ancelotti

Arda Guler has struggled to make an impact since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce this summer, but he is giving himself as good a chance as possible of working his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s thoughts.

Guler has played less than 45 minutes for Real Madrid in non-Copa del Rey clashes this season, despite being in the matchday squad on 19 occasions. Ancelotti has opted to take a very slow approach with his integration, which has led to frustrations on the teenager’s part. However, he is doing the work behind the scenes to ensure that he has a good chance of increasing his significance.

As per Diario AS, Guler has been working in the gym to increase his overall muscle mass. Specifically, he has been working to increase strength in lower body, especially in his knees, which have caused concerns in the early stages of his career. These changes have seen his weight increase from 62kg to 70kg.

It was on the advice of Ancelotti and his coaching staff that Guler has toughened up. There’s no doubt that the Italian coach will have been impressed by this, and it could lead to increased opportunities for Real Madrid between now and the end of the season.