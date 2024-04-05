Real Madrid could sell impressive forward this summer, asking price set at €60m

There’s no doubt that one of Real Madrid’s unsung heroes this season has been Brahim Diaz. The 24-year-old, who re-joined last summer after a three-year loan spell at AC Milan, has been much better than many people anticipated, and he has stepped up when called upon by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brahim has been utilised as an attacking midfielder and forward this season, replacing Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes on different occasion. In all, he has nine goals across the campaign, while his general play has been equally impressive.

As such, Real Madrid do not want to sell him, although they are willing to negotiate if the situation changes. El Debate (via Sport) have reported that an asking price of €60m has been set, although the likelihood is that this will only be asked for if Brahim himself wants to move away.

It’s true that Brahim isn’t a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid, and his prominence could fall next season when Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe arrive. He won’t want to be bench player consistently, so there is a slim chance that he could look to leave, although it appears improbable at this stage.