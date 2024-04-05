Real Betis star admits to wanting Athletic Club to win Copa del Rey final despite Real Sociedad allegiance

All of Spanish football’s eyes will be on La Cartuja this weekend, with Athletic Club and Mallorca contesting the 2024 Copa del Rey final. Both sides are aiming for glory, and there could be a knock-on effect for La Liga if Los Leones are successful.

Athletic currently occupy fifth in the table, and if they defeat Mallorca on Saturday, that would secure another European place for next season – seventh, currently held by Valencia after their victory over Granada on Thursday, would receive a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Real Betis are Valencia’s closest challengers for seventh, as they sit two points behind, and their striker Willian Jose has admitted to RTV Betis (via MD) that he wants Athletic to win the Copa del Rey.

“I hope Athletic wins. I didn’t want it because I’m from Real Sociedad, but… They’ve been having a good season, looking for the Champions League and they have a good team.”

The likelihood is that Willian Jose wants Athletic Club to win because it helps Real Betis in their push for European qualification, although his comments won’t go down well with Real Sociedad supporters, who loved him during his time at the club between 2016 and 2022.