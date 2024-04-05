Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola will be fit in time for their UEFA Champions League quarter final against Barcelona.

La Blaugrana take on the Ligue 1 champions elect over two legs this month in what is set to be a thrilling double header in Paris and Catalonia.

PSG are inching closer to retaining their domestic crown in 2024, but Luis Enrique has insisted his squad will not relax until it is completed.

Enrique was speaking ahead of PSG’s weekend clash with Clermont, and the Spanish coach confirmed Barcola is back in training, and in contention to face Barcelona on April 10 in Paris.

“Barcola just had his first training session, he’s fine. But, it’s not easy for a player to return from injury and win back his position”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Barcola suffered a muscle strain on France U23 duty at the end of March and has not featured for PSG since.

Lucas Hernandez and Nuno Mendes have rotated as cover at left back, but if Barcola comes through unscathed against Clermont, he is expected to start against Barcelona.