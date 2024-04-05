Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Eric Garcia comments, Andriy Lunin agent change and Alex Baena

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Eric Garcia comments on Barcelona return come too far advance to draw conclusions

His future is yet to be defined. There is a meeting or meetings to come down the line between Eric Garcia’s agents and Barcelona, but that will occur towards the end of April or the start of May, as they look to settle plans for next season. Right now, it’s not clear, Barcelona have to evaluate their position, and there are teams that are interested in him, but it’s a wait and see job as things stand.

Villarreal to field offers for Alex Baena with €60m release clause

For me he will be one of the most talked about players in the transfer market, and he has an enormous amount of quality. There are clubs that like him a lot. Barcelona considered him, and above all, he is very well liked by Xavi Hernandez – he is in love with the quality of Baena – but as we know, his future is still up in the air currently.

There will teams interested from the Premier League that we’re still trying to work out, but it’s probable offers will come in for him. Villarreal want to hold onto him, and manager Marcelino wants to keep him to continue developing his project at Villarreal, but if a big enough offer comes in, the Yellow Submarine will listen to it. There will definitely be a lot of enquiries about Baena because he’s a very good player.

Andriy Lunin signs with Jorge Mendes’ agency amid Real Madrid negotiations

The decision to renew with Real Madrid has already been taken, and that was already done before – Real Madrid want to keep Andriy Lunin too. They are finalising the details of his renewal, but the change of agents won’t change anything regarding his Real Madrid future. The renewal was well on its way to being done before the change happened, and the new agency will not have any impact on it.