Manchester City duo remain injured ahead of Real Madrid battle

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake will miss their final game before facing Real Madrid on April 9.

City head to Crystal Palace in Premier League action as the defending champions look to gain an edge in the title race.

However, despite previous optimism over Walker being fit in time to face Los Blancos, the situation remains unclear.

Pep Guardiola indicated both players will not make the trip to Selhurst Park with City fans particularly concerned over Walker’s recovery.

The veteran defender played a vital role in nullifying Vinicius Junior in their meeting last season and he would be tasked with the role again.

Both players are part of Guardiola’s first choice back line, particularly in European matches, but the likelihood is of at least one of them missing out in Madrid.

Guardiola is unlikely to risk 19-year-old Rico Lewis as a man marker on Vinicius Jr and John Stones is set to start in a rotated defence.