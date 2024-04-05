Luis Enrique issues Barcelona warning to PSG squad

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has issued a firm message to his squad ahead of facing Barcelona in the French capital next week.

PSG host Enrique’s former side in a UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg on April 10 as they push for a first ever title in the competition.

The French giants are closing in on retaining their Ligue 1 title in the coming weeks with a 12 point lead at the top of the table.

With seven league games left to play, PSG could have the title sown up before the end of April, allowing for greater focus on the Champions League.

However, despite their cruise on the domestic front, Enrique has banned any talk of Barcelona ahead of the weekend tie with Clermont.

“Winning against Clermont will be important and difficult. As a team we want to be ready to win everything. I don’t want any player thinking about Barcelona”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

Barcelona are not in action ahead of the first leg, due to the Copa del Rey final, and PSG will have a break before the second game, due to no Ligue 1 fixture.