Liverpool plan club record transfer for Real Madrid star

Premier League giants Liverpool are considering a bold summer transfer move for Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

The Reds are pushing for a league title in the ongoing campaign, but big changes are expected at Anfield in 2024, as long serving manager Jurgen Klopp prepares to move on.

Klopp’s exit will mean a new manager looking to put a fresh shape on the team despite their strong showing this season.

As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Liverpool are prepared to step up their long standing interest in Valverde, with a potential club record offer put forward.

Valverde remains a key part of Real Madrid’s plans with his current contract in the Spanish capital running until 2029.

However, the possibility of Real Madrid needing to sell players, as Kylian Mbappe finally arrives in the coming months could put him in an altered position.

Liverpool are rumoured to be willing to offer £129m for the Uruguay international which would set a new transfer benchmark on Merseyside.