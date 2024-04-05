Las Palmas line up move for Paris Saint-Germain star as replacement for outgoing defender

Las Palmas are already making preparations for the loss of Sergi Cardona, who is excepted to depart in the summer when his contract expires – Atletico Madrid and Real Betis are among the clubs keen on signing him.

The Gran Canaria-based side have identified their main target to replace Cardona, that being Layvin Kurzawa. Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks have begun between Las Palmas and the Paris Saint-Germain defender, whose contract is also running out at the end of the season.

🟡🌴 Las Palmas have approached Layvin Kurzawa to sign him as free agent in the summer, as he’s set to leave PSG. Understand Kurzawa is still looking and waiting for more options to appear in order to make a decision on his future club. …as he’ll be available on free deal. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/yc1hGuWALO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2024

Kurzawa’s career has been on hold over the last three seasons. He made just one appearance each in the 2021-22 and 2023-24 campaigns, and only played six times for Fulham during 2022-23. He will look to get things back on track in the summer, and that could involve a move to La Liga.

For now, Kurzawa is not in a rush to make a decision on his future. He intends to wait for more proposals before making a final decision, at which point Las Palmas will hope that they are the lucky ones that secure his signature.