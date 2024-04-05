Lamine Yamal “wouldn’t say no” to possibility of wearing iconic Barcelona shirt number

Lamine Yamal is already one of Barcelona’s best players, which is remarkable considering that he is still only 16 years of age. The teenage is having an exceptional breakthrough season with the Catalan giants, and already, there are discussions for him to take the iconic number 10 jersey.

The #10 is currently vacant, as it was Ansu Fati’s before he left to join Brighton and Hove Albion on loan at the start of the season. Lamine Yamal revealed to MD that he would love to wear the number from next season onwards, although he recognises that it is still held by his fellow forward.

“As you said, Ansu is the number 10 but if in the end he is not still here, it would be a source of pride. It would be a dream for any child to be Barcelona’s number 10. Nobody in this world would say no, but it’s something that the club has to manage.”

Looking to the more immediate future, Lamine Yamal also spoke on the upcoming Champions League quarter-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. He admitted to being very excited for the match-up, and he even gave a prediction for the first leg in Paris.

“(I’m approaching it) with great enthusiasm. It’s my first quarter-final tie and it’s a dream to be able to play in them. We’re all plugged in thinking about Wednesday’s game, which is going to be one of the most important of the season. We know that we have to play the way we play, to do our game, and to dominate them.

“I think we will win 1-0, with me scoring!”

There’s no doubt that Lamine Yamal could be a difference maker for Barcelona against PSG. He is weighed heavily upon – unnaturally so for something so young – but how could they not, considering how talented he already is.