La Liga pair ready to make Ansu Fati loan offer

Ansu Fati will not stay at Brighton & Hove Albion next season and his Barcelona future remains in doubt.

The Spanish international agreed a season long loan move to the AMEX Stadium at the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he looked recover form and fitness.

Injuries have derailed Fati’s career in the last 18 months following an incredible breakthrough at Barcelona.

The move to Brighton has not worked out as planned, with Fati playing a reduced role, and head coach Roberto De Zerbi openly criticising his performance level.

With Brighton unwilling to bring him back in 2024/25, and Barcelona unsure over their plans for him, another loan could be an option.

As per the latest from Diario Sport, his agent Jorge Mendes could use his links to Premier League side Wolves, if Fati requests to stay in England.

The more likely scenario is a return to Spain, with Valencia and Sevilla interested in a loan deal, with the former possibly able to offer him European football next season.