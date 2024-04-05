Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is dreaming of a UEFA Champions League meeting with former side Manchester City this season.

Gundogan captained City to their first ever Champions League title at the back end of the 2022/23 campaign.

European glory capped a sensational end to the season for City as they completed a trophy treble alongside the Premier League and FA Cup.

Despite his incredible success in Manchester, Gundogan opted against signing a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium, and accepted a free transfer to Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have progressed into the Champions League quarter finals this season and they face Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

The draw has kept Barcelona and City apart and they can now only meet in the final on June 1.

Gundogan is confident Barcelona can make it through to the showpiece event and he wants to meet his old team at Wembley Stadium.

“Of course I’d like to face City in the final! But, the main focus is playing in a Champions League final with Barca”, as peer an interview with Diario Sport.

“It would be extraordinary to play them, but it doesn’t matter who is in front of us. City are an extraordinary team and probably the one with the best chance of being in the final.”