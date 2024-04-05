Further indications point towards Kylian Mbappe arriving at Real Madrid this summer

It seems like a question of when, rather than if, Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid. The 24-year-old notified Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year of his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, opening the door for a move to Los Blancos.

Nothing has been officially announced, but Mbappe is edging closer to an agreement with Real Madrid. Negotiations remain ongoing between the two parties, and these are expected to be finalised soon. Confirmation of the deal is likely to come before the end of the season.

If there was any doubt among nervous supporters that Mbappe won’t join Real Madrid, it could now be extinguished as MD have reported that the French forward is house-shopping in Madrid. He is checking out the La Moraleja region of the city, where several of Los Blancos’ players already reside.

The saga looks to almost be at its end. Barring any last minute turnarounds, Mbappe will be at Real Madrid from next season onwards, in what should be an incredible move for both parties.