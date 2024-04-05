Former Barcelona director claims he could have signed Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is expected to arrive at Real Madrid in 2024 but he could have ended up at Barcelona.

Mbappe has opted against signing a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain and will move on from the club in June.

The France captain has confirmed his destination will be revealed before Euro 2024 with Real Madrid on standby to confirm the deal.

No transfer fee will be exchanged, as Mbappe arrives on a free transfer, but a potential move to Barcelona could have broken the €100m mark.

Former Barcelona Sporting Director Javier Bordas has claimed the club were monitoring Mbappe during his time at the club from 2014 to 2015.

Bordas also indicated if he had remained in place a deal could have been struck with Mbappe’s former club AS Monaco.

“If I had been in charge, Mbappe would have played for Barca”, as per quotes from El Chiringuito, via Diario Sport.

“I moved for Mbappe. He could have come to Barca. We didn’t specify a price, but he would have gone for €100m.

“However, the coaches told us they wanted Ousmane Dembele because of the other players we had.”

Dembele eventually completed a €105m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and despite winning three La Liga titles, he is not in the same bracket as his current PSG teammate Mbappe.