Fernando Torres to leave current role at Atletico Madrid in the summer

Fernando Torres’ Atletico Madrid U19 side have been in spectacular form this season. In the league, they are currently seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table, which the title well on the cards.

Torres has shown himself to be another impressive young coach, but he is growing out of the role that he has held for the last three seasons. Relevo have reported that he intends to step down as U19 manager at the end of the current campaign, which leaves Atleti with a big decision to make.

🇫🇷🧔 Antoine Griezmann clean shaves his beard pic.twitter.com/iNlitf4tjS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 4, 2024

The natural progression would be for Torres to coach Atleti B from next season, but their current manager, Luis Garcia Tevenet, is also impressing in his role. It’s noted that he could be promoted to Diego Simeone’s coaching staff in the summer, allowing Torres to take on a new position inside the club. However, a final decision on this is not known, but discussions are expected to take place later this month.

Those within Atletico Madrid view Torres as a much better candidate than Tevenet to succeed Simeone, so there will be a level of desperation to ensure that he doesn’t leave the club altogether at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops going forward.