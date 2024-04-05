Diego Simeone prepared to back out of form star for Atletico Madrid’s showdown with Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid are well into their preparations for next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg showdown with Borussia Dortmund, held at the Civitas Metropolitano. Diego Simeone already has a starting line-up in mind for the occasion, which is crucial for Los Rojiblancos to establish a strong position to go into the return leg in Germany six days later.

As per Marca, Simeone intends to form a back three of Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Gimenez and Reinildo Mandava (although he would be replaced by Mario Hermoso if fit). Marcos Llorente and Samuel Lino have trained as the starting wing-backs, which would mean no place for Nahuel Molina or Rodrigo Riquelme.

🚨🗣️ Diego Simeone to the players: "We have a week to prepare for 3 very important matches… A week to prepare for 3 very important matches… For the 3 matches: Wednesday, Saturday, and Tuesday. We're going to need everyone… Wednesday, Saturday, and Tuesday."

Rodrigo De Paul would return to the line-up after being suspended for the victory over Villarreal on Monday. He would partner Koke Resurreccion and Pablo Barrios in the centre of midfield, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata in attack.

Morata would come in for Memphis Depay, and it would be a bold move for the Spain captain to start. He’s had a good season overall, scoring 20 times for Atletico Madrid, but he’s only found the back of the net once in his last 13 appearances in the red and white, which is a serious concern for Simeone. He needs to hit the goal trail again, and going so against Dortmund would be the perfect time for him to hit form.