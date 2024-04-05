Celta Vigo likely to sell AFCON winner this summer as two biggest backers has left the club

Celta Vigo need to sell this summer if they are to continue improving their finances, and one of the most likely candidates to depart is Jonathan Bamba. The 27-year-old midfielder, who arrived last summer as a free agent after leaving Lille, has had an underwhelming season in Galicia, and his personal situation at the club isn’t too great now.

Bamba joined Celta mainly because of two men: Rafa Benitez and Luis Campos. The pair were his two biggest backers, but they have now both left the club, which has left doubts about the Ivorian’s continuity ahead of the summer, as reported by Relevo.

Celta are not closing the door on Bamba, but it’s likely that they won’t stand in his way if an acceptable offer arrives. He is one of the highest earners in the first team, so getting his wages off the books would certainly help the Vigo-based side, although he is an important player for them.

It remains to be seen if Bamba does leave. The expectation is that there could be interest in his services over the summer, including from Saudi Arabia. Celta Vigo would surely welcome another significant offer from the region, having sold Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli in 2023.