Brighton won’t re-sign Barcelona star this summer following Roberto De Zerbi snub

Barcelona are facing a problem this summer: what to do with Ansu Fati. After a breath-taking start to his career, the 21-year-old has struggled over the last few years, and that has continued this season during his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fati has failed to make an impact at the Premier League side, and he was recently dropped by head coach Roberto De Zerbi “to work on his fitness”. The Italian manager does rate the Spanish forward highly, but he doesn’t want him in his squad for next season. As such, Brighton won’t make a move to take him back, whether that be on another loan or a permanent deal, as reported by Sport.

Barcelona do have plan to have Fati in their squad for next season either, so another exit is on the cards this summer. Jorge Mendes, Fati’s agent, is already working on this, and the report notes that Sevilla and Valencia would be interested in taking him for next season. The ideal situation for the Catalan giants is a big sale, but it doesn’t look likely at this stage.