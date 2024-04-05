Barcelona make contact with Napoli as steps taken towards possible signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona want to sign a new left winger this summer, although doing so will depend on how much money is available to sporting director Deco. Still, this hasn’t stopped them for advancing towards their “dream” signing in the position, that being Napoli and Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona have been in talks with Napoli over the last couple of weeks in regards to Kvaratskhelia, who is reportedly under contract offer from the Neapolitans. It’s worth noting that the 23-year-old’s father and agent are both fans of the Catalan giants, although Kvara himself is a Real Madrid supporter.

The problem for Barcelona is that Kvaratskhelia would be incredibly expensive, and probably far too much for them in their current financial predicament. Napoli view him as the face of their squad for next season, and with Victor Osimhen edging towards the exit door, they would have little interest in letting go their two biggest assets in one window. However, if contract talks don’t go smoothly, there could be a chance for the Blaugrana.